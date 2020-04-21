Kim Cairy’s art class is adding color to Ascension St. Mary’s Emergency Department.
"All the students worked on it at home, individually in their own space," Cairy said. "We were able to pick up the art from their porches, never interacting with anyone when we got the artwork. We put together a video and then shared that back out with the families and the students so that they could see all the work together in one place."
A project put together for the physicians, nurses and all healthcare workers at the hospital.
The art is by teachers and students at White Pine Middle School.
It’s all to simply say:
"Everyone in Saginaw and around the world kind of has their back, that everyone is thinking about them," student Grace Polzin said.
Polzin and the other students are basking in the glow of bringing joy to overwrought workers with the carefully crafted cards.
The art is part of an ongoing partnership with the hospital.
The students are steadily working on supplying uplifting offerings for the hospital hallways.
So far for this endeavor the children churned out over 90 eye-catching thank-you cards for nurses and more than two dozen individual messages for the doctors. Pieces expressing their appreciation.
"St. Mary's sent us pictures of the doctors and staff receiving the artwork and then also where they displayed the art," Cairy said.
“I just feel thankful that I got a chance to show my appreciation for all the workers who are working through such a hard time," Polzin added.
