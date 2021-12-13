Educators are investigating after a bullet was found in the boy’s bathroom at Mt. Morris Middle School.
At 9:30 a.m., a student discovered a single live round of ammunition in the bathroom, and brought the item to a staff member who notified the assigned Genesee County sheriff SRO deputy.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Mickie Kujat said the school went into secure mode immediately and out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement was contacted, and the school was searched.
The search included the use of K9s for explosive materials. No weapon or threats were found as a result of the search, and the secure mode was lifted at 10:55 a.m.
“We were fortunate to have 15+ law enforcement personnel to help conduct a through search of our building and grounds,” Kujat said. “The search did not reveal any weapons on the premises and no threats were made.”
Kujat is encouraging parents to talk with their children about school safety, and bringing items - like a bullet - to school can have lasting consequences on a student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.