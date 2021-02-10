A young student is upset over a lack of acknowledgment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at his school. He voiced his frustration in an email to his teachers.
12 posters, teaching, highlighting, and presenting black history displayed proudly around his Grand Blanc East Middle School after being hand-made by the Tillman's oldest of four sons, Ezra Tillman the third.
“I really thank my parents here for letting me have this opportunity to show other people and our school more about black history and African Americans, and I'm just very proud,” Ezra Tillman.
The seed blossoming into this project planted a few weeks ago. 12-year old Ezra sent an email to all his teachers expressing his displeasure over lacking acknowledgement of Martin Luther King Day. The email said what is taught in school is not a true picture of African American history on equal rights, entrepreneurial success, and innovative inventions.
His teachers initially were taken aback by his tone and directness. His mother said though acknowledging his message she was moved by his bravery.
“We raised our boys to take pride in who they are as a young African American boy who will soon be a young African American man, and just our culture and our history and the richness that comes with it. So, we're just extremely proud for him,” Catrina Tillman said.
Ezra is now the Founder and President of the Black History Club at his school. Bringing to the post a young lifetime of history and tradition relayed from his parents and grandparents sparking his own curiosity and investigation.
“I support that passion, because you can't make passion, it is something that is within. And so, we're proud to see that he's another extension that will make a great contribution to our world,” Ezra Tillman Jr, Ezra’s dad said.
The black history posters are all on display all in the school's atrium. Ezra's parents are grateful to his teachers and counselor for acknowledging the moment as an opportunity for their son and others.
