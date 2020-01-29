The city of Midland announced its first ever female police chief on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Nicole Ford is the new leader of the Midland Police Department.
Ford has been in law enforcement for 22 years and was most recently the deputy chief and interim chief for the city of Flat Rock Police Department, the city of Midland said.
Ford is the first female police chief to serve the city of Midland.
She begins on Monday, Feb. 3.
