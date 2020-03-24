The Midland Area Community Foundation is donating $1 million to aid in the COVID-19 response.
The money will be able to provide relief to nonprofits, individuals, and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, MACF said in a press release.
MACF has established two funds to provide relief: the COVID-19 Response Fund and the COVID-19 Impact Investing Fund.
“The Midland Area Community Foundation is grateful to be in a position to work with community partners in providing meaningful, quick responses to this unprecedented situation,” said Duncan Stuart, chair of the Midland Area Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “The collaborative work being completed through these two newly-established funds embodies the mission of the MACF. We are focused right now on speed of help into the Community while larger responses are being mobilized.”
MACF is putting $500,000 into the response fund. Half of that money will be used for nonprofit support and the other half will be used for individual assistance.
Grants will be prioritized to agencies providing services for vulnerable populations most impacted by the pandemic, MACF said.
“Midland Area Community Foundation is working in tandem with United Way of Midland County to ensure the proper allocation of these nonprofit grant funds,” said Sharon Mortensen, president and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation. “We believe that by working collaboratively with an established partner like United Way of Midland County, we will be able to maximize community impact.”
As for individual assistance, MACF purchased 500 separate $500 prepaid debit cards. Applications will be funneled through an online form here.
MACF also placed $250,000 in a 0% business loan fund to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Those businesses can apply for loans up to $5,000 to assist with COVID-19 relief. You can apply here.
“The Midland Area Community Foundation believes in enriching and improving the quality of life in Midland County,” Mortensen said. “We have an opportunity to impact businesses and individuals who make up the heart and soul of the Midland community.”
Additionally, MACF will match up to $250,000 to either the COVID-19 Response Fund or the COVID-19 Impact Investment Fund. You can donate to both funds here.
