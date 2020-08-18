The Midland Area Community Foundation (MACF) will be giving updates to the community about the long-term flood recovery process.
With the Long-Term Recovery Group, the foundation will host Zoom sessions called “Flood Recovery Update and Connections.”
Topics include resource deployment, FEMA, case management, housing support, rebuild and construction, and volunteering.
“The Midland Area Community Foundation strives to be responsible stewards of flood recovery donations,” said Sharon Mortensen, president and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation and member of the Long-Term Recovery Group Steering Committee. “We want to provide a transparent forum to speak directly with donors, community members, non-profit organizations, businesses, or anyone who wants to learn more about long-term flood recovery.”
The meeting is open to everyone, but attendees are asked to register for the session online at https://bit.ly/3gSOmDi
Starting Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., sessions will be held the first and third Thursday of the month.
For those that can’t attend, sessions are tentatively planned to be recorded for rebroadcast on Midland Community Television as well as YouTube and Facebook.
“We understand there are a lot of questions surrounding flood recovery,” said Mortensen. “We will invite members of the Long-Term Recovery Group take part in the sessions, sharing knowledge in their area(s) of expertise to connect people together.”
Presenters for the first session include Sharon Mortensen and Nancy Money, chair of the case management committee.
For more information about MACF’s involvement with the Long-Term Recovery Group, follow the foundation on Facebook or call (989) 839-9661.
