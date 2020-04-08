Midland Center for the Arts is starting to document COVID-19 stories and events for its historical archives.
The center said that while Midland County has seen the effects of the coronavirus in all aspects, it wants to continue to fulfill its mission of preserving the county’s archives. It is also seeking the contribution of Midland County residents to document their experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is such a unique time in history,” said Historical Programs Manager Jacob Huss. “As the pandemic continues to evolve, we are seeing so many amazing stories shared on social media and in other areas of our community about how the region is responding. The Midland County Historical Society is in the beginning stages of actively collecting and seeking out these stories for the Archives, but we need your help.”
Residents who are looking to document their story are advised to keep a journal, tell your story about what you are feeling, and write about how the coronavirus has affected your everyday life.
“If you are photographing current events, please consider contributing those to the archives so future generations can see how we responded,” said Crystal Laudeman, archivist with the Midland County Historical Society. “It is only through members of the community that we can document these events. We cannot simply collect photos from social media. We need them donated directly to the archive. We hope members of the community will assist us in arranging a time to transfer them to our systems.”
To learn more about the Midland County Historical Society, the archives, or documenting your story, contact Jake Huss at huss@midlandcenter.org.
