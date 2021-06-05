The sounds of street music, smell of fresh food, and the hot sun beating down marked the 55th year of the Midland Summer Art Fair.
"I mean that's the whole point of this weekend is to expose people to the different types of artists that we have both regionally and throughout multiple states around us and just learn about the art and have fun," said Julie Johnson, from the Midland Center for the Arts.
This the third year the fair is in downtown Midland, taking over a few blocks of Main Street.
Vendors are selling everything from jewelry to kettle corn, and multiple murals and paintings being created on the spot.
Midland residents were out in force enjoying the event.
"Oh, it's amazing, they got some beautiful art out here. I've seen some $2,500 pieces that I wish I could take home, you know, I'd put it right in my living room," said Tyler Morrison, Midland resident.
Last year, the pandemic sent the fair online.
"This is more of a, you know, introduce yourself, talk to the artist, get to hear about how they make their products and on virtual it just wasn't the same," Johnson said.
It's a welcome reprieve from the doom and gloom of social isolation.
"Everybody coming out here like this is just bringing faith back into the community and stuff and seeing all these people healthy and stuff, it's uplifting, and it keeps your faith intact," Morrison said.
