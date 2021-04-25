Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. These cookies- will make you feel like you're flying.
"It hasn't run into any turbulence," said Chris Welch, owner of Aviator Cookie Company.
Welch is a commercial airline pilot and his startup business, Aviator cookie company, is taking off.
The pandemic has kept this pilot mostly grounded, so he's turned from flight to chocolatey delight.
"I’ve only flown twice since this began, he said. “That was kind of a low feeling, so to have this success in my life has been really really great."
The bakery is located in downtown Midland and has only been open for five weeks. Welch said these cookies are flying out the door fast, consistently selling out.
Welch sold more than 1,000 cookies Saturday.
He's doing his best to keep the business soaring and needs to expand his supplies.
So, he and Midland Young Professionals launched a crowdfunding campaign. So, what was the goal?
"I had to raise $10,000,” Welch said. “And if I that I would get an additional 20 thousand dollars matching."
And this cookie campaign took off like a jet engine.
"we did it within five days,” he said. “It feels really really great."
Thanks to that successful Crowdfunder, the company is going be rolling in the dough. Literally, because they're using that money to buy a bigger mixer.
"Double oven, a new mixer and some employees," Welch said.
