Organizers of the Midland Balloon Festival announced they are canceling the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we’ve attempted to wait-out Covid-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe restrictions, we’ve reached a point where a decision had to be made,” said Steve King, Balloon Festival event & competition director. “Even if social restrictions are lifted in mid-May, we do not believe there is ample time to plan the type of memorable event our amazing pilots and community have come to expect.”
The festival plans to return in 2021.
Riverdays is planning on moving forward with the July 30 to Aug. 1 festivities.
"While we are disappointed not to be joining together with Midland Balloon Festival in 2020, we are currently moving forward with our Riverdays planning, pending further guidance,” said Sharon Mortensen, president and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation. “It has been a great partnership for the past two years and we look forward to continuing that in 2021."
The foundation is monitoring guidelines in the event it has to cancel Riverdays.
“We realize there is a lot of uncertainty around summer events as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mortensen said. “We are currently preparing to host Riverdays later this summer. If it is determined that it’s unsafe to hold an outdoor public gathering at the end of July, we will certainly adhere to the guidelines laid forth by public officials.”
