The Biggby in Midland is giving all its proceeds from Dec. 29 to a charity honoring a boy who bravely fought cancer.
Cory Psycher and Jim Hop are the owners of the Midland Biggby Coffee.
"We didn't start this business to become rich. We didn't start this to be the richest person in the graveyard,” Pyscher said.
The two owners wanted to give back.
“I can't emphasize this enough, who we are is to give back and invest in the community," Pyscher said.
All sales from open to close on Dec. 29 will go to the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation.
"And I think it's great to sort of bring them back up into the limelight,” Hop said. “When an event like that happens, it's big news and it kind of fades away."
That event was eight years ago, when 9-year-old Jayden lost his battle with cancer.
Since then, the foundation bears his name and helps other kids fight cancer while supporting families who have lost children too.
"We recognize what they do is so important to the community that we wanted to partner with them specifically," Hop said.
Jayden's passing got widespread attention after his parents "paid it forward" in his honor by paying for the coffee behind them one day.
Pretty soon, the rest of the community - and nation -were "paying it forward" too.
"We want to pay it forward. We want to make an impact in the community, and there is no better foundation to partner with for that here in Midland," Pyscher said.
Psycher, his wife Norma, and Hop have only owned the Biggby for a few months.
"This community, Midland specifically, is such a great community and supporting community that we've still been able to do these things," Pyscher said.
Their goal was to sell 700 cups of coffee on Dec. 29.
