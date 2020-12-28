The Biggby Coffee Store in Midland is giving back to a local non-profit organization.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the store will donate 100 percent, minus sales tax and royalties, of its sales for that day to the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation.
“Having a heart for the community that we live in, and wanting to make a positive impact on the lives of our youth, it was an easy decision picking the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation to be the recipient of this year’s donation. We love our town, we love our people, and we love giving back! ‘Paying it Forward’ is in our DNA, and it’s the core of what this Foundation does,” said Cory Pyscher.
Pyscher bought the Midland Biggby store in October with his wife Norma.
The Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation is a private, operating non-profit that hopes to help families and children fighting cancer.
“Our mission and goals are not to cure cancer, but to encourage hope and healing in children and families fighting after the loss of a child,” wrote Tom Lamb, Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation founder. “As much as we want to see a cure, there are many families fighting right now that still need hope and encouragement.”
