May 26 marked the reopening day for auto dealerships and retail shops across Michigan.
The stores can now allow a limited number of customers inside by appointment only.
“We brushed off the welcome mat and we cleansed the store. And we got ourselves ready to open and welcome customers,” said Marci Thurlow, owner of the Gift of Hope Boutique in downtown Midland.
Thurlow plans to reopen her doors on Wednesday, but she has questions on what “by appointment” means.
“Do we wait for people to call by appointment? Open the doors and let them come in? Are we here with the door locked and if someone knocks, we let them in if there’s nobody else in the store,” she asked.
While Thurlow is trying to get answers to those questions, she does know the customer experience at her small business will be different in a world with COVID-19.
“We will have a limited number of people in the store. They can expect that we will have sanitized and we have sanitizer on the counter, and we will be wearing masks. We have masks available and if they’re not comfortable with the mask, then they can come into the store alone. And they will be able to shop with what they’d like and not have other customers in with them,” Thurlow said.
Thurlow said it has been a tough two and a half months, but she is grateful to have the chance to put more money in the economy again with the help of her customers.
“We have Lysol. We have the wipes. We have sanitizer. We’re doing everything we can for safety of the customer and we just appreciate when they walk through that door,” Thurlow said.
