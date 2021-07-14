Midland Brewing Company creates seltzer to honor, support Sanford

Even though it’s been more than a year since Sanford flooded, the village is still rebuilding. Employees at the Midland Brewing Company have roots in Sanford and knew they wanted to help but weren’t sure how. So, they decided to do what they do best.
“So we start everything off right here in the boil kettle,” said Evan Westervelt, with the Midland Brewing Company. “This is where we add our water and we add our brewing crystals.”
The production process at the brewing company is a labor of love. Though there might be less labor in making a seltzer.
“From there, we’ll transfer it, we’ll separate it into two of these tanks over here, these bright tanks,” Westervelt said.
The love is still strong.
“We hold Sanford really near and dear to us and we wanted to do something for Sanford,” Westervelt said.
Westervelt grew up in Midland and considers Sanford a second home.
“We threw around a lot of different ideas of doing a beer for Sanford and at the same time, we’ve been throwing around the idea of doing a seltzer for the last three years,” Westervelt said.
The combination of the two ideas created the Sanford Station Seltzer.
“It’s got a picture of the old Sanford station, train depot that was located in Sanford,” Westervelt said.
A portion of all the sales goes to helping the village rebuild. A couple of weeks ago, Midland Brewing Company delivered their first check, totaling $1,000, to the Sanford Strong organization.
“What Sanford Strong is doing for the community is unbelievable,” Westervelt said.
More than a year after the devastating floods, the company doesn’t want people to forget what happened. Their taproom is just 4 miles down the rail trail from Sanford.
“The help that everybody gave to the community was unbelievable, but that’s the thing, we need to keep helping,” Westervelt said. “I mean, you drive through Sanford right now and you still see remnants of last year and we need to do our part to keep it on the top of people’s minds that we need to help.”
The first batch of seltzer is already out in stores.
