A Midland business owner is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
Midland County Prosecutor J Dee Brooks filed a misdemeanor complaint against the owner and operator of High Definition Detailing in Midland for violating the governor's orders.
"These are extremely difficult times that, unfortunately, call for extreme measures to protect the public health, which is my top priority as Prosecuting Attorney. Law enforcement does not take any enjoyment in having to enforce these orders, but we are doing the best we can under the circumstances," Brooks said.
Brooks said High Definition Detailing is the only business in Midland County that has refused several requests and warnings to close.
The city received several complaints over the course of two weeks about the business continuing to operate after Whitmer issued the orders, Brooks said.
"The operation of any nonessential business under the current closure orders is illegal. The only exception is for a person or business who can conduct all their operations remotely. This would not allow, for instance, persons to travel to and from the business (or a home), or for the business to travel to and from a customer's location, to provide any service 'not necessary to sustain or protect life,'" Brooks said.
Brooks said his primary concern is for "protection of the public and seeking compliance with the governor's lawful orders in support of that concern."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.