Four out of 25 Midland businesses sold liquor to minors during the police department’s alcohol compliance checks.
On Dec. 18 the Midland Police Department, along with some area students, went to 25 businesses in an attempt to have the minors illegally buy alcohol.
Of the 25 checked, the following four businesses did sell to the underaged students.
- Express Mart – 2713 Waldo Road
- Jack’s Fruit Market – 2000 S. Saginaw Road
- Kroger – 2808 Ashman Street
- Next Door Food Store – 3520 Isabella
Those businesses were referred to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for failing to comply with the state’s alcohol laws.
The following 21 retailers refused to sell to the underaged buyers.
- 7-Eleven – 4004 Jefferson Avenue
- 7-Eleven – 3217 Bay City Road
- Anna’s – 1618 Jefferson Avenue
- Cork ‘N’ Ale – 1607 E. Patrick Road
- CVS – 1015 S. Saginaw Road
- Eastman Party Store – 5205 Eastman Avenue
- Express Mart -1601 E. Wheeler
- Family Fare – 2026 N. Saginaw Road
- LaLondes Market – 1707 Bay City Road
- LaLondes Market – 4007 Jefferson Avenue
- Marathon Station – 3001 Bay City Road
- Midland Wine and Spirits – 517 S. Saginaw Road
- Northern Market & Party Store – 6700 N. Saginaw Road
- Rite Aid – 2006 N. Saginaw Road
- Rite Aid – 2910 Ashman Street
- Royal Party Store – 1708 E. Ashman Street
- Saginaw Road Party Store – 4900 N. Saginaw Road
- Sid’s – 810 Ashman Street
- Speedway – 604 S. Saginaw Road
- Walgreens – 1615 N. Saginaw Road
- Walgreens – 931 S. Saginaw Road
