The city of Midland has decided to cancel the annual Midnight on Main event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Year's Eve event was scheduled for Dec. 31.
This year would have been the event's 10-year anniversary.
“While cancelling Midnight on Main is truly not how we wanted to end this tumultuous year, we feel it’s in the best interest of the Midland community not to hold this event to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” City of Midland Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale said. ”We look forward to celebrating and creating unforgettable memories with our guests in Downtown Midland throughout 2021and especially look forward to ringing in 2022 with everyone at Midnight on Main.”
