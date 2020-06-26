The City of Midland announced on June 26 that all remaining dates for Tunes by the Tridge in 2020 are cancelled.
Concerns regarding social distancing requirements and crowd control led to the cancelation.
“We are saddened and disappointed that this summer’s entertainment options will not include Tunes by the Tridge this year,” said Director of Public Services Karen Murphy. “We look forward to returning in 2021 with a concert line-up that’s bigger and better than ever!”
Other recreational programs in the city including Walk Midland and softball and beach volleyball leagues will continue in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
