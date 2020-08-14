The Midland Downtown Business Association and the Downtown Development Authority announce the cancellation of this year's Festifall and Hot Cocoa Crawl events.
The cancellation is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“To ensure the health and safety of our volunteers, guests, vendors, and staff, the MDBA and DDA felt it best to forgo these events in 2020,” said Selina Tisdale, city of Midland community affairs director. “We look forward to bringing Festifall and the Hot Cocoa Crawl back to Downtown Midland in 2021 and encourage our community to continue supporting the Downtown district and its many local businesses in every way possible.”
