The Midland Center for the Arts will host a blood drive next month to help fill a shortage of blood donations.
Organizations, like Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, has seen more than 130 blood drives canceled due to COVID-19.
"In these uncertain times, when blood donations are vital for the continued health of our community, Midland Center for the Arts and the Midland Rotary Club have stepped up to host a blood drive," the center said in a press release.
The drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 at the center, 1801 W. St. Andrews in Midland.
“This partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will result in hundreds of lives being saved, thanks to the generosity of those able to donate,” Midland Center for the Arts President and CEO Terri Trotter said. “We have an empty facility right now and are thrilled to be able to use our space to help provide this vital service. And we are grateful for the partnership of Rotary in helping to encourage blood donations.”
Anyone who would like to donate is encouraged to make an appointment to lessen the number of people waiting at the center.
”We are so pleased to partner with Midland Center for the Arts to help with this critical need,” President of Midland Rotary Sharon Mortenson said. “Rotarians are people of action who put service above self and this provides one way we can do this in our community.”
If you would like to donate blood, visit MidlandCenter.org/BloodDrive or call 1-866-642-5663 to schedule an appointment.
