Midland Center for the Arts announced its first outdoor concert of the season.
Michigan’s own Joshua Davis will perform outdoors on July 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Davis is a graduate of Michigan State University and performed on The Voice in 2015.
This is the first concert at the venue since the start of COVID-19, so the center says it is taking extra precautions including a maximum capacity of 500 people at the event, socially distanced seating in marked areas around the stage in groups up to eight and a vehicle-only designated area for those who prefer to stay in their vehicle.
The center said masks are also strongly encouraged at all times and will be required in common areas.
The concert is $20 per person until July 10 and $25 per person after.
More information can be found on the center’s website.
