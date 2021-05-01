The Midland Center for the Arts is celebrating their 50th anniversary tonight. They are also hosting their first public performance since the start of the pandemic.
"I think it's a mixture of excitement, and pride, and looking forward to the future. 50 years, I have never been with an organization celebrating 50 years," said Terri Trotter, president and CEO of Midland Center for the Arts.
Today marks their 50-year anniversary, and the first in person audience in over a year.
"People are very excited to come to an event. As more and more people get vaccinated, you feel a bit liberated," Trotter said.
To make sure the event stays COVID-19 friendly, she said they have checked all the boxes. Capacity is under 20 percent, masks are required, and cleaning and sanitation measures are being taken.
"We'll be socially distanced, very socially distanced,” Trotter said.
The Midland Symphony Orchestra is premiering a piece called Carnival of the Animals. That features one of mid-Michigan's very own, Ryan Vandemboom.
"A Broadway singer who was actually raised in the Great Lakes Bay Region. It's this combination of both the opportunity to see great artists on stage, but also to help feed the creative spirit of people within our region," Trotter said.
Trotter says not only is today special, but it's also a symbol of what's to come for the center's next 50 years.
"It's kind of nice to be celebrating a 50 year anniversary plus being able to look forward to coming out of this pandemic," Trotter said.
