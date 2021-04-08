With the supply of coronavirus vaccines growing, it is becoming harder for clinics to fill up their available appointments each day.
That is why many clinics are now accepting walk-in appointments.
Terri Trotter, president and CEO of the Midland Center for the Arts, is telling residents they have open upcoming vaccination dates and available appointments.
Once appointments have been confirmed, they will be provided all necessary forms that must be completed prior to arriving to your scheduled appointment.
This step ensures you, loved ones, and the community are protected from COVID-19.
“It's going great and we are just thrilled to be hosting the clinics. For over a year now we haven't been able to gather in big groups, and so we haven't had performances or anything on the stage in a long time. And so now, to see people streaming in and coming in and actually going up on stage because the shots are being given actually on the stage, going up on stage, getting their shot, coming out, getting a chance to wait in the seats as they finish their waiting time post-shot, it's just an amazing experience,” Trotter said.
Walgreens vaccination appointments are being made for later this month. Registration is easy and the space of the Midland Center makes the logistics of safely getting everyone in and out.
The Midland County Department of Public Health vaccinated more than 1,000 people who live and or work in Midland County at the center on April 8.
The Walgreens appointments are open to all mid-Michigan residents. You can register here.
