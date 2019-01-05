A Mid-Michigan movie theater will be closed for about two months for some exciting changes.
The $1 million renovations for Midland Cinemas will start on Monday, Jan. 7.
It will bring a fresh look to the lobby and more luxurious seating in the theaters.
All of the seats will be leather heated with some recliners included.
However, the movie theater is downsizing the number of seats in exchange for the higher quality.
A bar will also be added to serve beer and wine to moviegoers.
During the renovation, employees can get some hours in by assisting crews and cleaning up.
The theater is expected to reopen on March 1, but that date could change depending on the progression of the renovation.
There will be no price changes when it reopens.
Midland Cinemas is the only NCG movie theater location to get these kinds of renovations in Mid-Michigan.
