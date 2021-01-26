The Midland City Council passed a resolution showing support for the redesign of the Buttles Street corridor at its meeting Monday night.
The council voted 3-2 to support moving the corridor from three vehicular travel lanes to two.
“The resolution also directs city staff to work with the Michigan Department of Transportation to incorporate public input received over the course of the road diet trial to address local concerns, as well as requests that MDOT conduct public workshops to engage the Midland community and collect feedback throughout the roadway redesign process,” said Katie Guyer, spokesperson for the city of Midland.
The project now enters the design phase. Construction is expected to begin during the 2021 construction season.
A final design concept for the corridor has not been determined at this time, Guyer said.
