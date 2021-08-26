The Humane Society of Midland County is calling on the community for help as it takes in dogs from overcrowded shelters across the state.
So far, the Humane Society of Midland County has accepted dogs from Sanilac and Tuscola counties, with more dogs coming in from Detroit Animal Control and Fort Worth, Texas. Last week the shelter accepted dogs from Ionia and Saginaw counties.
Some shelters have been forced to make the difficult decision to euthanize because of the lack of space for dogs, the Midland County shelter said.
The Midland County community is being asked to adopt, donate, or volunteer at the shelter by calling 989-835-1877.
