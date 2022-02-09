A man from Midland County is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
Thomas Scott Valley, 59, of Lee Township, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after an investigation into a criminal sexual conduct complaint.
Valley has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, with the victim being between the ages of 13 and 15. He was arraigned on Feb. 3 on a $500,000 bond.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation after Sheriff Myron Greene said there may be additional victims.
While there are reports Valley was a former maintenance worker for Meridian Public Schools and currently employed at the Arnold Center in Midland, the sheriff’s office said it has no information about Valley having inappropriate physical contact with any individuals at either location.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Det. Scott Holzinger at 989-839-4619.
