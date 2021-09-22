A man from Sanford is feeling blessed and fortunate after winning $100,000 from playing the Michigan Lottery Powerball game.
Troy Moulton, 59, matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Sept. 11 drawing to win the $50,000 prize. The prize was multiplied to $100,000 because of the powerplay.
Moulton bought the winning ticket at Ellis Party Store in Midland.
“I like to play the Powerball game when the jackpot gets high,” said Moulton. “I always play 21 as the Powerball number, so when I was checking the winning numbers, I knew right away that I had at least matched the Powerball.
Moulton visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. He plans to save his winnings.
“I feel blessed and very fortunate to have won $100,000,” Moulton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.