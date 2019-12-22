A Midland County man is $350,000 richer from playing Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.
Timothy Bissa, 62, won the prize after spinning the wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by John Salley.
According to the Michigan Lottery, Bissa was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning tickets.
“I got to work one morning and saw I had a missed call from a number in Lansing,” Bissa said. “I quickly checked my email and saw I had an email from the Michigan Lottery stating that I would be a contestant on The Big Spin show. I was so excited I could barely make it through my workday.”
Bissa said winning takes a load off his shoulders due to his long to-do-list.
Bissa was one of five players selected for the show. He was selected by a random drawing. Five more players will be selected for the show, the last random drawing is scheduled for January 2, 2020.
