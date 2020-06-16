Midland County officials have addressed safety concerns surrounding the dams and lake beds.
According to officials, as a result of the recent flooding event and dam failures, the soil is not safe, and residents should stay off.
Officials said that the soil is not stable, and it can create a quicksand-like effect that can cause people to sink into the soil. They said residents may need the assistance of rescue crews to get out of the soil if they sink in.
According to officials, residents should not be in, on, or around the Edenville or Sanford Dams. They also said residents should not be walking and recreating in the Wixom and Sanford Lake beds.
Officials said rapid changes in water levels and ongoing flows from the Beaverton Dam, the Tobacco River, and other tributaries are creating significant amounts of erosion to the dam structures remaining and creating sinkholes.
Please do not risk the safety of yourself or first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.