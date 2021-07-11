The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle traffic crash involving a 67-year-old Farwell man.
The crash happened on westbound US-10 west of the M-30 off ramp in Lincoln Township on Friday, July 9 around 6:45 p.m. Ricki Bielicki of Farwell was driving his 2007 Harley Davidson FLHT Classic motorcycle when he veered to the right and drove off the highway.
Bielicki was ejected from the motorcycle after it crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. Police believe Bielicki had a medical issue that caused him to crash, and he was wearing a helmet at the time.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for the toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
