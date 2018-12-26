The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office released their full report after Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
>>Midland County Sheriff pleads guilty to operating while impaired<<
Police said a passerby found Stephenson slumped over the steering wheel and unconscious inside his SUV parked on the shoulder of M-66, south of Lund Road, in Garfield Township on Nov. 16.
The passerby knocked on the window but Stephenson was unresponsive.
When a deputy arrived on the scene, Stephenson was breathing but not responsive.
After some time, Stephenson became responsive but was disoriented.
The deputy opened the driver’s door and smelled a strong odor of intoxication.
The sheriff did admit to drinking alcohol while at a deer camp in Kalkaska County.
When the deputy asked on a scale of one to 10 how intoxicated he was, the sheriff said he was a five.
Stephenson agreed to a breathalyzer test that resulted in .233 BAC.
The responding deputy said Stephenson was begging and persuading to not be arrested for drunk driving because he was the sheriff of Midland County.
Stephenson was taken to Kalkaska County Jail where he was lodged without incident.
