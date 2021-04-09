Mosquito generic
Shutterstock

Midland County will begin its annual mosquito abatement program in the upcoming weeks.

To eliminate mosquito larvae, there will be low-flying yellow crop duster airplanes treating areas of standing water. Only mosquito larvae are negatively impacted by the active chemical used in the treatment. The chemical used is both safe for animals and humans, the city of Midland said.

The Midland Community Aviation Discovery Area is inviting residents to watch the aircraft take off, land and load at Jack Barstow Airport in Midland.

