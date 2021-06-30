A summer job search turned disastrous for one college student after falling victim to an employment scam. She now owes her bank thousands of dollars.
"It’s terrifying," said AJ the scam victim.
AJ wanted to stay anonymous and share her story to warn others of how she ended up over $8000 in the hole after getting scammed. This all happened while she was looking for a summer internship.
"The bank says that you’re on the hook for this, but I just didn’t know," AJ said.
In April AJ from Midland said she was on indeed, a job searching website, to find work. She attends an out of state college.
AJ said she soon started getting texts from someone offering her a job.
"I see that you’re looking to be a legislative aide. We have a position open it’s a remote," AJ said.
AJ said she was offered a $5,000 expense account to manage her local expenses related to the charity work she would be doing. She received the money through this check and put it into her Dow Chemical Employees Federal Credit Union account.
Within a day, she was asked to transfer money through apple pay to other employees that were working at an orphanage in Europe. She initially did that and accepted more checks.
A total of $10,000 was of fake money given to her and she transferred out nearly $8700. After several transfers, she got suspicious and started asking questions.
"I was just more confused than anything I said what’s going on I’m getting these harassing texts. They’re blowing up my phone calling me from all different numbers," AJ said.
Ashley Gibbard with the Better Business Bureau serving eastern Michigan said there are things you can do to protect this from happening to you.
"If you’re applying for a job make sure you do your research,” Gibbard said.
Gibbard said to look out for red flags like pressuring you to start work or doing things without an interview.
"There should always be an interview conducted. Whether it be on zoom or in person," Gibbard said.
AJ admits that she may have been naïve to the ways of the world, but said at the end of the day, she was just a student looking for a job.
She wonders if more could have been done on her credit unions end to flag the fraud.
"I’ve never experienced anything like this," AJ said.
DCECU spokesperson Mary Ann Sabo gave TV5 this statement about the scam situation.
"Federal law prohibits credit unions from disclosing any information about members – or even acknowledging if a particular person is a member. While the law prevents me from commenting on specific situations, I can share how we address allegations of fraudulent transactions. Our goal with any fraudulent transaction is to ensure no harm comes to our members or to their credit standing.
We follow a prescribed regulatory process to address claims of fraud. When working with a member about a potential fraud, we begin with a conversation so we can learn the specifics. We conduct research on the transaction or transactions in question and review the history of the account. After these steps, if we determine fraud has occurred, we grant a provisional credit and then have the member work directly with the merchant and, if necessary, law enforcement. Our regulatory agency, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, also offers a formal complaint process.
We are a long-standing institution in the Midland community that cares deeply for its members. We would not exist without them. We strive to provide proactive service that meets the needs and expectations of our members."
