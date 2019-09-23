The City of Midland has condemned the Midland Motor Inn.
In a letter posted on the facility’s door, the city said that “because the property is a danger to human life and the public welfare due to the inadequate maintenance and the unsafe condition”, all employees and occupants had to vacate by noon on Sept. 20.
In addition, a “collapse zone” surrounding the front building must be established “of one and one half times the height of the front building no later than noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2019” the city added.
The Midland Motor Inn is located at 1815 S. Saginaw Road.
