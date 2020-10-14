The new Costco store in Midland will open Nov. 12.
New executive members who enroll in auto renewal will receive a $30 Costco Shop card, the company said.
The company also said new gold star and business members who join and enroll in auto renewal will receive a $15 Costco Shop Card.
The store is located at 4816 Bay City Road in Midland.
