Midland County businesses have filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of the failed dams.
The lawsuit names the dam operators and owners, a series of trusts belonging to the family of Lee Mueller and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which is an alleged co-trustee of the Boyce Family Trusts that own and operate the failed dams, is also named as a defendant.
“This pair of disasters was years in the making, feared and warned by townspeople who lived near the dams and enabled in virtually every way by the alleged misconduct, negligence and reckless indifference of the owners and operators,” said the lawyers representing the plaitiffs.
The lawsuit claims the dam breaks were a foreseen disaster because of the poor condition of the dams and that the owners refused to make $80,000 in repairs.
The plaintiffs in the case are business owners from Midland County who said they were already suffering because of the pandemic.
Law firms Grant & Eisenhofer, Morgan&Morgan and Jenner Law P.C. are representing the business owners.
