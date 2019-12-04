The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Rhodes man.
Deputies said the crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at about 4:32 p.m. on East Shearer Rd. near North Sturgeon Rd. in Mills Township.
The investigation indicated that the driver, 59-year-old Robert Witzke from Rhodes, was driving a silver 2012 Chevy Silverado pick-up heading eastbound on East Shearer Road. Witzke was attempting to pass an eastbound black 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up at the time of the crash, according to deputies.
The pick-up was driven by Michael May, 39, from Midland. Deputies said May slowed down and started to turn left (north) into a driveway when the two vehicles clipped each other.
Witzke lost control of his vehicle and went off the road, hitting a tree.
Deputies said Witzke was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center where he later passed away. May and his 14-year-old passenger were not injured.
Deputies said they are unsure if Witzke wore his seatbelt but said May and his passenger did.
Deputies are waiting for a toxicology report, they believe that alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
