Midland County ESA receives grant for adaptive playground

The Big Give group awarded a grant to the Midland County Educational Service Agency (ESA) for an adaptive outdoor playground.
More than 200 children receive therapeutic rehabilitation at the Midland County ESA yearly. The ESA treats children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.
The recreation area will include adaptive equipment to enhance treatment and will be the first adaptive playground in Midland County.
More than $240,000 has been donated to Midland County nonprofits through The Big Give.
“We are committed to ensuring this area remains one of the best communities in the country for families,” said Chris Chandler, chair of The Big Give. “The adaptive playground project was a natural fit for our giving circle because it not only helps improve the quality of life for our citizens but supports our area children, our next generation.”
