The traditional Midland County Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
In a press release, the fair board said they are canceling the 82nd annual fair due to the virus; and to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the exhibitors, guests, vendors, and employees. The cancelation includes the carnival, ground entertainment, grandstand events, open classes and still exhibits.
But, youth livestock, horse, small animal, dog and cat shows, and the large animal livestock auction will proceed August 16-22. It will be an exhibitor-only competition with no public attendance or carnival.
“Our youth livestock exhibitors have already purchased market projects and raised their animals. We want to help them be successful with their projects,” said Margaret Wegner, Fair Board President. “The cost to implement the modified fair for the youth is our way of investigating in the youth of Midland County.”
Registration information will be sent to youth exhibitors, including changes to schedules and operations of youth shows.
The 2021 Midland Fair will be held on August 15-21.
