Distribution and resource sites are opening on Wednesday, May 27 to help Midland County residents who have been impacted by the recent floods.
The sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at the following locations:
- Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S Badour Road, Midland
- Coleman High School, 4951 N Lewis Road, Coleman
- Gladwin– parking lot behind Forge Fitness, 237 W Cedar, Gladwin
- Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Drive, Midland
- Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N Meridian Road, Sanford
- North Family Center, 2601 E Shearer Road, Midland
- Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road, Sanford
- West Midland Family Center, 4011 W Isabella Road, Shepherd
The sites are coordinated by Midland County's Emergency Operations Center and the United Way of Midland County.
If you wish to help with relief efforts, you can donate items at the sites.
The sites will be collecting and distributing PPE, food, water, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, personal care items, and household goods.
The sites will not accept donations of clothing.
