The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine as soon as this fall.
"It's certainly welcome news that we may have a vaccine sometime this fall," said Midland County Health Officer Fred Yanoski.
He says his agency is ready to distribute the covid-19 vaccine when it arrives in Mid-Michigan.
"We have deployed all of our staff in some way shape or form to address this emergency,” Yanoski said. “So, certainly a mass vaccination is going to be job one. And we'll deploy all of our resources and look outside of our staff for additional resources as needed."
This comes as the CDC has told health departments across the country to draft covid-19 vaccination plans by October 1st.
"I'm very confident we're going to have a safe vaccine that we're going to encourage folks to get to protect themselves," he said.
Meanwhile Midland residents are sounding off about whether or not they'd get the vaccine.
"I'm undecided yet because I want to hear more about it, I really do,” one person said. “I want to know that it is safe."
"Probably get the vaccine because it seems like the safe thing to do and it could help protect others," another person said.
"It's just the right thing to do in the end just like wearing masks. It's just something we'll have to cooperate with to stop COVID," a third person said.
For his part, Yanoski plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And he doesn't want people to forget about getting the flu shot either.
"Keep your body strong and healthy to be able to fight any other infections that might come through,” he said. “So, we encourage everyone to get their flu shot and certainly we'll encourage the COVID shot for those that are safe to get it as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.