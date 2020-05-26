Four Midland County homeowners have filed a class-action lawsuit against the state of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
They are seeking damages and other relief from the flooding after the failure of the Edenville dam.
The 28-page complaint was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims by residents David and Andrew Krieger as well as James and Margaret Sperling.
The complaint alleges that EGLE failed to order the necessary repairs to the Edenville Dam before its failure.
“By not heeding the specific warnings of federal regulators that Edenville Dam was structurally unsound and at risk of failing, then knowingly allowing the dam to further deteriorate until it failed catastrophically on May 20, EGLE has deprived the owners of the use of their property without just compensation. That neglect and resulting disaster is a clear violation of the Michigan Constitution,” said plaintiffs' attorney Michael Pitt, of Royal Oak law firm Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni and Rivers.
Pitt said even though Boyce Hydro owns the Edenville Dam, EGLE is legally responsible for ensuring the safety and structural integrity of all public-use dams in Michigan.
TV5 has reached out to EGLE for a response to the lawsuit.
