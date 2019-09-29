The Midland County Humane Society wants to empty its shelter and find forever homes for its pets.
The adoption event will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation will pay a portion of adoption fees for homeless pets, bringing dog adoption fees down to $25 and kitten adoption fees to $10. Cats six months and older will have no fees.
Future pet owners are asked to apply ahead of time for preapproval by heading to the Humane Society of Midland County’s website.
Preapproved applicants will be can enter the event first for viewing and adoption, the humane society said.
Applicants are asked to bring their whole family, including other dogs, to meet dogs they may want to adopt.
Animals at the adoption event can be found on the Midland County Humane Society’s Facebook page or on petfinder.com.
The humane society said no pets will be held for anyone for any reason.
