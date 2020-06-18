A Midland-area lawmaker hand-delivered a disaster request to the Vice President Thursday.
During Mike Pence's visit to Sterling Heights Thursday , Representative Annette Glenn, R-Midland, gave him a letter asking to take action on the disaster declaration in Midland County.
Glenn wrote a letter to Pence and President Donald Trump asking for a federal declaration to get additional resources to help with repairs in Midland County.
Pence told Glenn the declaration is on Trump's desk and a decision is expected in the next few days.
