The devastating flooding has created the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
“Well, this is going to be a problem with mosquitoes,” said Carl Doud, Director of Midland County Mosquito Control.
Doud says last week’s historic flooding has led to a bumper crop of mosquitoes that will begin tormenting residents in the area next week.
“Not only did the dam failure create a tremendous amount of flooding, we had enough rainfall to flood a lot of areas that weren’t necessarily associated with the dam and the river system,” said Doud. “So, that’s created a lot of mosquitos hatching across the country.”
Doud said his staff is doing everything they can to reduce the number of mosquitoes.
“They have been putting in extra hours,” said Doud. “Some folks are coming in early in the morning and leaving at midnight. So, a lot of hours.”
Doud is also urging people to stay inside from dusk until dawn if possible, remove standing water, trim vegetation, utilize long-sleeve shirts and utilize insect repellent.
Doud says this new wave of mosquitoes will be around for a few weeks, so keep your guard up.
“Early part of June, we’ll begin seeing them and they’ll last into July,” said Doud. “Maybe by July 4th, we’ll probably be at the tail end hopefully. Provided no more significant weather events, that’s always the caveat with this.”
