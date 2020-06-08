Midland County Mosquito Control is planning emergency aerial spraying this month due to high levels of the biting pest.
Due to recent flooding caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam breaks, along with heavy rainfall, the mosquito control agency said mosquito populations have climbed to levels that go beyond nuisance and threaten quality of life for residents.
The department said road inaccessibility and reduced staffing make ground applications impractical, so they are taking to the air.
Officials said applications will be made after dusk and continue into the night when mosquitos are most active. Those applications are weather-dependent and will be done by aircraft at low altitudes.
According to mosquito control, aerial applications have a proven record of reducing mosquito populations by 85 percent or more.
