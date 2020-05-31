A museum relief campaign helped support the Sanford and Midland County Historical Society Museums which were devastated by historical flooding in Mid-Michigan.
“Who could’ve foreseen these dams breaking and seeing this level of devastation,” a representative with the museum said.
This prompted the historical of Michigan to step up and help out any way they can.
“Our goal is $10,000."
That’s how much they hope to raise from the GoFundMe campaign which has been running for five days.
So far, they’ve raised more than $5,500 towards the goal.
“All the money being raised is going directly to these two museums that were hit by this disaster."
“All of the paper material needs to be freeze dried so that they can be meticulously and very carefully dried out and separated which is a costly process.”
They’re hoping they can reach their goal soon to restore the extensive damage that both museums suffered.
“Our hope is that, by the middle of next week, we’ll reach the ten thousand dollar goal.”
