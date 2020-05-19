After warning about an “imminent dam failure,” Midland County officials now say all dams appear “structurally sound” at this time.
Midland County Emergency Management has been working with Boyce Hydro to further assess the situation at the Edenville and Sanford Dams.
At this time, Boyce reports they are structurally sound, but they are unable to control or contain the amount of water that is flowing through the spill gates, officials report.
RELATED: First Warn 5 Weather Forecast
Officials still recommend evacuations for those around the lake for significant flooding concerns.
Officials had previously told Edenville, Sanford, and Jerome residents living along Sanford and Wixom Lakes to evacuate.
Slideshow: Flooding in Mid-Michigan
Shelters have been set up at Meridian Elementary School, 3353 N. Meridian Road, and Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Road.
Volunteers tell TV5 they've had about about 120 vehicles in the parking lots, with about 30 people staying in cots.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this developing story.
(1) comment
wondering if Gladwin County has a broken Dam (got a notification by alert on phone that a dam broke and Edenville Jerome and Sanford are to Evac.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.