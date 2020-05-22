Midland County Emergency Management and Midland County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay away from the Wixom and Sanford Lakes and the Edenville and Sanford dams due to ongoing safety concerns.
Rapid changes in water levels and flow of have created significant amounts of erosion at the dams and lakes making it unsafe for residents to access them.
They say to not walk on lake beds, dams, river banks or any areas near these bodies of water. They say these conditions can be life threatening.
“Miraculously, there has been zero loss of life throughout this emergency,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Jenifer Boyer. “Let’s not let our guards down now and change that."
